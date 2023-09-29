Shivashankar Aralimatti, who got Lata Mangeshkar to sing for film Sangolli Rayanna, passes away

September 29, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Shivashankar Aralimatti, writer and former schoolteacher, who produced the first-ever film on freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, died in Belagavi on Thursday night.

He was 96. He is survived by his nonagenarian wife and three sons. His family hailed from Athani, but his children and relatives are settled in Belagavi.

Mr. Aralimatti worked as a physical education teacher in St. Paul School and KLE Society’s GA High School. He also worked as a science journalist and edited the sports magazine, Kreedangana.

But in 1967, he teamed up with his friend B.T. Athani and others to produce the film on Sangolli Rayanna.

He convinced Lata Mangeshkar and her sisters and got them to sing for the black and white Kannada film.

As per his wishes, his family members have donated his body to KLE Society’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, for education and research.

He remained quite active till recently. He received guests and spoke in lucid detail about the film and other developments in his life.

