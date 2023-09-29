ADVERTISEMENT

Shivashankar Aralimatti, who got Lata Mangeshkar to sing for film Sangolli Rayanna, passes away

September 29, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Shivashankar Aralimatti produced the 1967 film on Sangolli Rayanna. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivashankar Aralimatti, writer and former schoolteacher, who produced the first-ever film on freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, died in Belagavi on Thursday night.

He was 96. He is survived by his nonagenarian wife and three sons. His family hailed from Athani, but his children and relatives are settled in Belagavi.

Mr. Aralimatti worked as a physical education teacher in St. Paul School and KLE Society’s GA High School. He also worked as a science journalist and edited the sports magazine, Kreedangana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

But in 1967, he teamed up with his friend B.T. Athani and others to produce the film on Sangolli Rayanna.

He convinced Lata Mangeshkar and her sisters and got them to sing for the black and white Kannada film.

As per his wishes, his family members have donated his body to KLE Society’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, for education and research.

He remained quite active till recently. He received guests and spoke in lucid detail about the film and other developments in his life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US