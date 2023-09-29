HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivashankar Aralimatti, who got Lata Mangeshkar to sing for film Sangolli Rayanna, passes away

September 29, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Shivashankar Aralimatti produced the 1967 film on Sangolli Rayanna.

Shivashankar Aralimatti produced the 1967 film on Sangolli Rayanna. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivashankar Aralimatti, writer and former schoolteacher, who produced the first-ever film on freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, died in Belagavi on Thursday night.

He was 96. He is survived by his nonagenarian wife and three sons. His family hailed from Athani, but his children and relatives are settled in Belagavi.

Mr. Aralimatti worked as a physical education teacher in St. Paul School and KLE Society’s GA High School. He also worked as a science journalist and edited the sports magazine, Kreedangana.

But in 1967, he teamed up with his friend B.T. Athani and others to produce the film on Sangolli Rayanna.

He convinced Lata Mangeshkar and her sisters and got them to sing for the black and white Kannada film.

As per his wishes, his family members have donated his body to KLE Society’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, for education and research.

He remained quite active till recently. He received guests and spoke in lucid detail about the film and other developments in his life.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.