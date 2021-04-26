Shivaram Karanth Layout: Help desks shut till May 4

The surge in COVID-19 cases has forced the committee headed by justice A.V. Chandrashekar (retd) to shut down its help desks at Somashettihalli, Byalakere, Singanakayanahalli, and Medi Agrahara till May 4.

The committee appointed by the Supreme Court had opened the help desks to accept documents from owners who had built buildings on land notified for the formation of the BDA’s Dr K. Shivaram Karanth Layout.

Committee member Jayakar Jerome told The Hindu that for the benefit of building owners, they will extend the date for accepting documents, which was initially April 30. “However, building owners can submit their documents online. After closing the centres, a good number of people have started submitting documents online,” said Mr. Jerome.

To date, as many as 3,500 building owners have submitted documents. “Initially, due to misinformation people were hesitant to provide details. By visiting villages, we created more awareness on the Supreme Court order,” he said.