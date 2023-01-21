ADVERTISEMENT

Shivaram Karanth Layout: BDA invites regularisation applications

January 21, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has invited applications for regularisation of structures that were built on lands notified for formation of Shivaram Karanth Layout on August 23, 2022. In a press release, the BDA has stated that the notification was issued following the order of the Supreme Court. The extent of the land notified is 245 acres and 16 guntas. The notified land falls in the limits of 12 villages, including Somashettihalli, Ganigarahalli, Medi Agrahara, Bylakere, Doddashettihalli, and others.  The release states that the owners of the properties can approach the helpdesk established on the authority premises for submission of applications. The last date to accept applications is January 25, 2023. The applications should be submitted with relevant documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US