Shivaram Karanth Layout: BDA invites regularisation applications

January 21, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has invited applications for regularisation of structures that were built on lands notified for formation of Shivaram Karanth Layout on August 23, 2022. In a press release, the BDA has stated that the notification was issued following the order of the Supreme Court. The extent of the land notified is 245 acres and 16 guntas. The notified land falls in the limits of 12 villages, including Somashettihalli, Ganigarahalli, Medi Agrahara, Bylakere, Doddashettihalli, and others.  The release states that the owners of the properties can approach the helpdesk established on the authority premises for submission of applications. The last date to accept applications is January 25, 2023. The applications should be submitted with relevant documents.

