Shivaram Hebbar returns to Yellapur, holds meeting with officials

Rebel Congress MLA for Yellapur Shivaram Hebbar returned to his constituency in Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday and chaired an official meeting on Thursday.

He, however, clarified that the rebel MLAs were still united and there was no change in their decision of resigning from the membership of the Legislative Assembly. Mr. Hebbar held a meeting with officials of Yellapur and Mundagod taluks. At the meeting, he reportedly sought details on the rain damage, crop loss, and progress of ongoing development works in his constituency.

Speaking to presspersons later, he clarified that there was nothing wrong in holding meeting with officials as he was technically still a member of the Legislative Assembly.

On whether the rebels MLAs were afraid being disqualified, he said that before going to war, one had to be prepared for facing consequences and so were they.

‘Not in touch with BJP’

Mr. Hebbar claimed that they (rebel MLAs) were not in contact with any BJP leader and that they had nothing to do with the BJP trying to form a government in the State. On whether they still considered Siddaramaiah as their leader, Mr. Hebbar said the former Chief Minister had himself already disowned them.

“He is a senior and big leader. May the almighty bless him,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Hebbar also held a meeting with Congress workers and his followers.