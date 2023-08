August 01, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kannada film actor Shivarajkumar has been named the new brand ambassador of Nandini milk products. He was on Tuesday honoured by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Bheema Naik and MD Jagadish in Bengaluru, as he took over as the ambassador of the State-run milk co-operative which produces the Nandini brand.

Shivarajkumar’s father and matinee idol Rajkumar and subsequently his late brother Puneeth Rajkumar were ambassadors of the Nandini milk products for several years.