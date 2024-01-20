Shivaraj V. Patil’s autobiography to be released on January 21

January 20, 2024 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - Bengaluru

“I had never expected to write an autobiography, and hence, did not maintain a diary. But over the years, my well-wishers insisted that I write it, and I also felt that the knowledge and experience I have gained in my life of 84 years should be shared with others,” said Shivaraj V. Patil, a former judge of the Supreme Court, talking about his autobiography, Time Spent Distance Travelled.

The 400-page book will be released in English and Kannada (Kaleda Kaala, Nadeda Doora) on January 21. “If I share my knowledge, then it will be helpful for others, and I will be happy if it also inspires some youngsters. It is also a chance for me to look back at my life,” Mr. Patil said.

The book contains details about his childhood, education, his time as an advocate, as a judge and also his post-retirement work and social service. Mr. Patil was born in Maladakallu village in Raichur district on January 12, 1940. He was called the “advocate of the people” while he was practising law in Bengaluru and Gulbarga. He went on to become a High Court judge in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan and was appointed as a Supreme Court Judge in 2000.

The book, priced ₹800, will be released in Chowdiah Memorial Hall in the presence of Dr. Shivamurthy Shivacharya Mahaswamiji, Shivaratri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji and former Chief Justice of Supreme Court M.N. Venkatachaliah and former judge of Supreme Court R.F. Nariman.