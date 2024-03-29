GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivaraj Patil, former Supreme Court judge, presented Dasoha Jnana Ratna Award  

March 29, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha honoured the former Supreme Court judge Shivaraj Patil and his wife Annapurna S. Patil with the prestigious Dasoha Jnana Ratna Award in Kalaburagi on Friday.

The award carries a commendation certificate and a gold medal.

Presenting the award, chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini S. Appa said that today was an auspicious day when the “Uchchayi” ceremony of drawing a small ratha to mark the death anniversaries of the successive Peetadhipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan was organised.

And, the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan felt honoured to present the award to Mr. Patil who was an ardent devotee of the 18th Century saint and social reformer Lord Sharanabasaveshwar, she added.

She said that the life and contribution of Mr. Patil to society should be lesson to all people.

Mr. Patil spoke on how he became an ardent devotee of Lord Sharanabasaveshwar beginning at a young age of 17 and how the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan and the free food provided in the Dasoha Mane in the Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine complex helped him in his difficult days to pursue his college education.

“I have received many awards and honorary doctorate awards in my life but the Dasoha Jnana Ratna Award I received today is the best of all the awards I have received,” Mr. Patil said.

Recalling his bond with the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan which began when he was 17 and continues till this day, Mr. Patil said: “When I was in a predicament of staying in Kalaburagi for pursuing my higher education, then the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan came to my rescue and I was admitted in the hostel run by the samsthan at a nominal cost and the Dasoha Mane satiated my hunger till my completion of college education.”

Mr. Patil also released four books published by the publication wing of the Sharnbasva University, including Kalyana Karnataka Sharana Sampada, Kalyana Karnataka Sahitya Sanchaya, Kalyana Karnataka Shoda Sanchana and Mahadasohi Mathu Mahamana.

Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Niranjan V. Nisty, Registrar Anilkumar Bidave and others were present.

