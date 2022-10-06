Shivaputra Bellad dies of injuries sustained in road accident

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 06, 2022 19:53 IST

Shivaputra (Shivanna) Bellad | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The former Vice-President of Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha and president of Basava Tatwa Prasara Samsthe, Dharwad, Shivaputra (Shivanna) Bellad breathed his last at a private hospital in Dharwad on Thursday morning. He was 82.

Mr. Shivanna, who was driving his car, met with an accident in Dharwad on Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital immediately. He died of injuries at the hospital on Thursday morning, family sources said.

Mr. Shivanna was the brother of the former MLA and president of Karnataka Border Area Development Authority Chandrakanth Bellad and uncle of Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Arvind Bellad.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Mr. Shivanna had earlier served as the district president of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha and was involved in propagation of Basava philosophy and philanthropic activities.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the former Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and others have mourned his demise.

Hundreds of people paid their last respects and took part in the funeral held on Thursday evening.

