Shivanand Tarlaghatti passes away

Sitar exponent and Rajyotsava award winner Shivanand Tarlaghatti passed away at a private hospital in Dharwad due to age-related illness on Sunday. The last rites were conducted on Sunday.

He was 94. He is survived by his three daughters and son. Tarlaghatti was a recipient of various awards, including Kalashri Award of Sangeet Natak Academy and the Rajyotsava award.

Born into a musicians family at Adaragunchi village in Hubballi taluk of Dharwad district, Tarlaghatti learnt flute first only to shift to sitar later. He learnt music under the tutelage of R.V. Gudihal and later under Ustad Zia Mohiuddin Dagar at Mumbai.

He taught music as a teacher of sitar at Karnatak University’s College of Music and Fine Arts in Dharwad. Apart from giving music lessons, he performed at various concerts in France, England, Tunisia, Switzerland and South America.