Shivanand Ambadagatti, former MLA, dead

February 09, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former MLA and national vice-president of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha Shivanand R. Ambadagatti passed away in Dharwad on Thursday following cardiac arrest. He was 64.

Shivanand Ambadagatti, who was the brother of the former MLA Shashidhar Ambadagatti, had represented the Dharwad Rural Assembly segment by winning it in a bypoll. He was known for his humble nature. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Shivanand Ambadagatti, who first won his election as an Independent candidate, subsequently aligned with the Congress. Later, he joined the Janata Dal(S) and in 2009, he shifted to the BJP. Only recently, he joined the Congress in the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah.

A large number of people paid their last respects to Shivanand Ambadagatti in Alnavar, his home town, before the last rites were performed.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah and others have mourned his demise.