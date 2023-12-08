Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru is back as head of Brihan Mutt in Chitradurga

December 08, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested in connection with two cases registered under PoCSO Act and now released from prison on bail, has resumed charge as the head of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Brihan Mutt in Chitradurga.

As per a High Court direction, Principal District Judge K.B. Geeta, who was officiating as the administrator of the Brihan Mutt, has handed over charge back to Sri Murugha Sharanaru.

The order with regard to handing over charge to the head of the mutt was issued on December 5 and official communication from the District Court reached the mutt on Thursday.

In-charge seer Sri Basvaprabhu Swami received the court order copy and subsequently, handed it over to Murugha Sharanaru who now resides outside Chitradurga district.

The seer’s entry to Chitradurga district is prohibited as per the bail conditions and as a result, he will be officiating as head of the mutt from outside the district.

In a release, Sri Murugha Sharanaru has communicated that the judge handed over charge back to the Peethadhipati. He has sought cooperation of the devotees in the smooth running of the mutt’s affairs.

After the seer was arrested under PoCSO Act, the then State government appointed retired IAS Officer P.S. Vastrad as the administrator for both the mutt and vidyapeeth through notification on December 12, 2022.

However, on May 22, 2023, the High Court quashed the notification and the order was appealed against. In July 2023, the court appointed the Principal District Judge as administrator.

In September 2023, while disposing of the appeals, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S. Kamal clarified that on the appointment of a president for the vidyapeeth, the role of the Principal District Judge will come to an end without reference to court. Now, with the release of the seer on bail, his authority over the mutt has been reinstated.

Meanwhile, co-founder of Odanadi Seva Samsthe Stanley has expressed reservation over the development. He has said that giving back administrative and financial power to a PoCSO Act accused will cast a negative impact on the judicial process.

