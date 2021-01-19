Shivamogga will get one more Central school: Raghavendra

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra on Monday said one more Central school would start functioning in Shivamogga from the next academic year.
Speaking to presspersons, he said he had appealed to the Ministry of Human Resources Development for an additional school for the city. “The Minister has responded positively to the request. A team of officers will be visiting the city on Tuesday to review the proposal,” he said.
Mr. Raghavendra said the district administration has made preparations to start the school. The classes will be conducted at Morarji Desai Residential School at Ragigudda temporarily.
Later, they will be shifted to Tyavare Chatnalli, where five acres of land has been identified for the school, he said.
A proposal to set up a Defence Research and Development Organisation laboratory in Shivamogga has been submitted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he added.
