Shivamogga: voters’ list finalised

January 06, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Hassan

Following the revision of voters’ list in Shivamogga, the total number of voters in the district is 14,41,833. This includes 7,27,310 women, 7,14,490 men and 33 others.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani gave details of the final voters’ list in his office on Thursday. As per the final voters’ list, the sex ratio stands at 1,018 women against 1,000 men. The number of first time voters, added to the list, is 22,185. Among them, 11,760 are men and 10,419 are women. The number of polling booths in the district is 1,775.

The draft voters’ list of 14,34,138 was announced on November 9. In the final list, 40,767 names were added. As many as 33,072 had been deleted. The names deleted included 11,873 of dead, 17,064 who moved to other places, 1,058 names for multiple entry and 3,077 names for migration.

The DC said fresh names could be added to the voters’ list until the Election Commission decided the deadline. People could seek entry into the list by filing an application in form 6, he added.

The list would be available on https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in