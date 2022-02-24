Shivamogga violence: ‘Police keeping vigil on social media’

The Hindu Bureau February 24, 2022 18:22 IST

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra says they are trying identify people who upload objectionable and provocative posts and photos

Police imposed Section 144 in Shivamogga when violence and vandalism followed the murder of a Hindutva activist on February 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the police were keeping a vigil on social media to identify people who upload objectionable and provocative posts and photos. Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on February 24, the Minister said that designated staff members had been keeping a watch on social media. The police would identify those who had been inciting violence. “We will arrest such people and initiate legal action against them,” he said. Shivamogga witnessed violence and vandalism following the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha on February 20 night forcing the police to impose curfew. The Minister said Shivamogga city was calm and thanked the people of the city for cooperating with the police to maintain law and order. “It was an unfortunate incident. The police have arrested eight persons and questioned a few more people. We will do whatever is necessary to ensure those involved in the crime are punished,” he said.



