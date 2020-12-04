Shivamogga violence: minister says no need for probe as it is clear who did it

Hassan

04 December 2020 12:18 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has termed the assault on the Bajrang Dal activist at Shivamogga on Thursday an act by “goondas” of the minority community to disturb peace and harmony in Shivamogga.

While the police have not yet arrested anyone with regard to the assault on the activist Nagesh, the minister at claimed there was “no need for an investigation” into the case as it was clear who did it.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also minister in-charge of Shivamogga, spoke to media on Friday morning after visiting the private hospital where Nagesh, co-convener of Bajrang Dal’s Shivamogga city wing, was undergoing treatment.

He claimed it was a pre-planned attack on Nagesh of Bajrang Dal, the organization which has been fighting against the cow slaughter. “Neither the Hindu community nor the government will tolerate such incidents,” he said.

“I have told the police to arrest the people involved immediately,” he said. If such incidents are not stopped, they may lead to “serious consequences in future”, he cautioned. He repeated this warning in a tweet too.

The minister also took Shivamogga Tahsildar to task for his statement that both Hindus and Muslims were involved in breach of peace. He went so far as to say the officer had “lost his mental balance.”

