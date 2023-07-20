Shivamogga universities announce honorary doctorates to BSY, BJP MLA and two others

July 20, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

Two State universities in Shivamogga have announced honorary doctorates to four people, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Holalkere MLA of BJP M. Chandrappa.

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, on Thursday, July 20, announced an honorary doctorate to Mr. Yediyurappa. Vice Chancellor R.C. Jagadeesha told presspersons that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot cleared the name for the honorary doctorate.

“The university had suggested three names for the honorary doctorate. The governor appointed a committee to review the recommendations and finally cleared Yediyurappa’s name for the honour. He has been one of the tallest leaders in Karnataka. As Chief Minister, he was the first to present a separate Budget for agriculture. Considering his contributions to the field of agriculture, we are presenting him an honorary doctorate,” he said.

The governor will present the doctorate during the convocation to be held on the university campus at Iruvakki in Sagar on Friday, July 21.

Kuvempu varsity

Kuvempu University, which will hold its 33rd convocation on Saturday, July 22, has chosen three personalities for honorary doctorates. They are Sadanand Shetty of Udupi, Pandit Rajaguru Guruswamy Kalikeri of Vijayapura and BJP MLA M.Chandrappa of Holalkere in Chitradurga district.

Kuvempu University VC Prof. B.P.Veerabhadrappa said Sadanand Shetty has been chosen for the award considering his contribution to the field of sports and education. Pandit Rajaguru Guruswamy Kalikeri has been considered for his contributions to music and literature. M. Chandrappa had been chosen for the honorary doctorate for his service in rural development and education. He has established many educational institutions.

The governor will present honorary doctorates during the convocation on Saturday.