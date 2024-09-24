ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga unit of BJP stages protest, demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Published - September 24, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga city unit of BJP staging a protest in Shivamogga demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Shivamogga city unit of the BJP staged a protest at T. Seenappa Shetty Circle demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators D.S. Arun, Dhananjay Sarji, and other leaders of the party staged a dharna and raised slogans demanding the CM’s resignation. The leaders said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had lost the moral right to continue in the post as the Karnataka High Court upheld the Governor’s approval for prosecution against him.

Mr. Raghavendra, addressing the gathering, said hundreds of sites of high value had been allotted to influential people in Mysuru. The BJP State unit took out a protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru demanding a probe into the issue, he stated.

He also criticised Congress leaders for their recent comments on the Governor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US