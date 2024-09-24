Shivamogga unit of BJP stages protest, demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation

The Shivamogga city unit of the BJP staged a protest at T. Seenappa Shetty Circle demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators D.S. Arun, Dhananjay Sarji, and other leaders of the party staged a dharna and raised slogans demanding the CM’s resignation. The leaders said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had lost the moral right to continue in the post as the Karnataka High Court upheld the Governor’s approval for prosecution against him.

Mr. Raghavendra, addressing the gathering, said hundreds of sites of high value had been allotted to influential people in Mysuru. The BJP State unit took out a protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru demanding a probe into the issue, he stated.

He also criticised Congress leaders for their recent comments on the Governor.