Shivamogga unit of BJP stages protest, demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Published - September 24, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The Shivamogga city unit of BJP staging a protest in Shivamogga demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

The Shivamogga city unit of BJP staging a protest in Shivamogga demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Shivamogga city unit of the BJP staged a protest at T. Seenappa Shetty Circle demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators D.S. Arun, Dhananjay Sarji, and other leaders of the party staged a dharna and raised slogans demanding the CM’s resignation. The leaders said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had lost the moral right to continue in the post as the Karnataka High Court upheld the Governor’s approval for prosecution against him.

Mr. Raghavendra, addressing the gathering, said hundreds of sites of high value had been allotted to influential people in Mysuru. The BJP State unit took out a protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru demanding a probe into the issue, he stated.

He also criticised Congress leaders for their recent comments on the Governor.

