Karnataka

Shivamogga travel firm owner goes missing

The police and Fire and Emergency Service staff members searching for Prakash at Pataguppa in Hosanagar   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Owner of a travel firm in Sagar in Shivamogga district has gone missing for last two days. Family members of Prakash, owner of Prakash Travels, have filed a missing complaint with Sagar Police.

His vehicle was found abandoned on Pataguppe Bridge, built across Sharavathi River, in Hosanagar taluk on Saturday. The police have begun search for him with the help of Fire and Emergency Services staff in the river.

Prakash owns the travel firm which operated buses to Bengaluru and other places from Sagar.


Jan 23, 2022

