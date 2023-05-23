Shivamogga traffic police conduct special drive

May 23, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga traffic police conducted a special drive on Tuesday to check if autorickshaw drivers have installed metres and possess relevant documents. At the end of the day, the police registered 42 cases under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and collected a fine of ₹21,000 from them.

The district administration had instructed the autorickshaw owners and drivers to install metres in December 2022. “Even after repeated instructions, many have not done it. We conducted the special drive and slapped fines on those who have not done so,” said Jayashree Mane, Police Inspector (Traffic), in Shivamogga.

The traffic police also have a system to issue SMG (Shivamogga) numbers to autorickshaws after verifying all the relevant documents. The drivers and owners have to display the number. “Along with the number, there is a QR code, and by scanning it passengers can get details of the drivers on their mobile phones. We have introduced this in the interest of the safety of the public. During our drive, we issued SMG numbers to eight autorickshaws on the day,” the officer said.

So far, the traffic police have issued SMG numbers to 2,600 autorickshaws. They also instructed the autorickshaws to get the SMG numbers by furnishing documents and installing metres within a week. PSIs Shailaja, Doddamane, and their support staff were involved in the special drive.