Shivamogga to see stricter lockdown from tomorrow

Hassan

29 May 2021 19:47 IST

The Shivamogga district administration has decided to enforce a stricter lockdown from May 31 to June 7 in the district to counter the spread of COVID-19. It will come into effect at 10 a.m. on Monday.

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, said the number of COVID-19 cases had come down, but not at the desired pace. A stricter lockdown for a week was necessary to bring down the cases.

“During the lockdown, medical shops, shops that sell milk, vegetables, and groceries in the neighbourhood will be allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. The wholesale shops will be allowed to supply essential items directly to the retailers. There would not be open sale in the APMC yards,” he said.

The sale of vegetable on pushcarts would be allowed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Except for departments offering emegency services, government offices will be closed and bank services will be minimal, the Minister said.

Hotels will be allowed to offer takeaway service and marriages will be allowed as per the guidelines.

“There would be no restriction on the supply of essential items. The police will seize vehicles of those who come out for non-emergency reasons,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar said 26 cases of black fungus had been reported in the district. The people should take precautionary measures to avoid the infection, he added.