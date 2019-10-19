Karnataka

Shivamogga to make source segregation mandatory in two months

K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, has asked officials of Shivamogga City Corporation to make waste segregation at source mandatory within two months.

At a meeting on waste management at Shivamogga City Corporation here on Friday, he said that at present, most households and commercial outlets were handing over waste to the corporation without segregation. Initially, segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at source should be made mandatory in ten wards.

Officials should create awareness on this. Segregation at source should be extended to all 35 wards by two months, he said.

He said that fines should be imposed on owners of commercial outlets and street vendors who dispose solid waste at public places in a reckless manner.

Latha Ganesh, Mayor, S.N. Channabasappa, Deputy Mayor, and Chidananda Vatare, Commissioner, were present.

