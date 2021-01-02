Shivamogga to host BJP meetings for two days

Hassan

02 January 2021 00:30 IST

The State unit of BJP will hold a two-day special meeting in Shivamogga on Saturday and Sunday. The party’s State core committee and the executive committee will also meet as part of the event in the home town of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, Mr. Yediyurappa, Union Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, and the party’s district unit presidents are to attend the meeting.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has extended a video invitation on social media to senior party leaders visiting the city as part of the meeting. “About 25 years ago, the State executive committee of the party’s youth wing met in Shivamogga. This is the first important meeting being held in the city after so many years,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The party’s Shivamogga district unit has made arrangements for the meetings at PES Institute of Technology. Major traffic joints in the city have been decorated with saffron buntings.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa, at a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, said the party would take up an important subject for discussion at the State executive committee meeting, to be held on the second day. However, he did not reveal the subject.