Shivamogga this election season will see many patriarchs fading away

February 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga district, which has always been at the centre of electoral politics in Karnataka, might lose some of its sheen this election season, given that big names from here are past their prime. The district has contributed four Chief Ministers.

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, credited with building the party brick by brick in Karnataka, has announced his retirement from electoral politics. Another senior leader of the party and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa is on the verge of retiring from electoral politics. Even though Mr. Yediyurappa still wields significant influence across State and is seen as key figure in the campaign for the coming elections, at 79 he is no longer the firebrand he used to be and has announced that he will not contest.

In the Congress, Kagodu Thimmappa, at 90, is at the fag end of his political career. Mr. Thimmappa was a witness to the historic Kagodu Satyagraha for the rights of tenant farmers in the 1950s and the issue has been an important concern all his political career.

All the CMs from district

Kadidal Manjappa was the first Chief Minister from the district. He was in the position for a brief period in 1956. His contemporary, Shantaveri Gopala Gowda, a socialist leader from Shivamogga, was elected to Assembly three times. Though he remained on the Opposition benches, he is remembered for his commitment to the welfare of the depressed classes even now.

In 1990 S. Bangarappa, who won from Sorab constituency, became Chief Minister. He had a long career, spanning several political parties. J.H. Patel, arguably the most colourful Chief Minister Karnataka has seen, occupied the position in 1996 in the Janata Dal government. He won from Channagiri constituency, now part of Davangere district.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who began his political career by getting elected to Shikaripur municipality, represented it for the first time in 1983. Since then, he has been one of the key players in Karnataka politics. He has taken oath of office as Chief Minister four times since 2007, though his party never achieved absolute majority. He has hinted that his son B.Y. Vijayendra will contest for his seat, Shikaripur, this time.

Mr. Eshwarappa, 74, who began his career with Mr. Yediyurappa in the BJP in the 1970s, was elected to the Assembly in 1989. He worked as president of the State unit of the BJP and remained a loyal party worker. He did not leave the party when Mr. Yediyurappa launched the KJP in 2012.

Mr. Eshwarappa resigned as Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet in April 2022 following charges of abetment to suicide when a civil contractor ended his life in Udupi, alleging that the Minister’s associates demanded a bribe to clear pending bills. He has not been inducted back despite the police giving him a clean chit. According to sources in the BJP, Mr. Eshwarappa might not get a chance to contest this time, given his age. He, however, is trying to field his son K.E. Kanthesh.

Role of children

If Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Eshwarappa are replaced by their children, the BJP leadership in the district will witness a significant change. Another senior BJP leader D.H. Shankaramurthy has retired from active politics. His son D.S. Arun represents the local bodies of the district in the Legislative Council. Mr. Thimmappa was defeated in the 2018 Assembly elections. He has applied for the party’s ticket to contest again from Sagar constituency. Interestingly, his daughter Rajanandini has also sought the party ticket.