Shivamogga terror suspects: Police learnt of their activities during probe into Independence Day clash

Security personnel were out on the streets of Shivamogga following clashes in the city on August 15, 2022. The Independence Day celebrations began on a happy note in Shivamogga in the morning but ended with the district administration clamping prohibitory orders in the evening following tension over the display of ‘Veer’ V.D. Savarkar’s portrait at an intersection.

Shivamogga police are investigating the activities of two persons arrested on the charge of having links with Islamic State (ISIS), which is a banned terror organisation. Police suspect the accused were in possession of explosives and intended to damage public property.

A team of police personnel conducted mahajar at the residence of Syed Yasin, one of the arrested persons, at Siddeshwara Nagar in Shivamogga on September 20 evening. Later, the team searched the bank of Tunga river near his house.

The district administration had deployed police personnel in the locality.

Shivamogga police arrested Maj Muneer Ahmed, 22, of Mangaluru, and Syed Yasin, 22, of Shivamogga, on September 19 and took them into custody after presenting them in court on September 20. The police are searching for another suspect, Shareek, a resident of Thirthahalli.

The police learnt about their alleged illegal activities during the investigation into clashes during the Independence Day celebrations in Shivamogga in August. The police had arrested four persons on the charge of stabbing. Later they were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as they were suspected to have committed the crime under the influence of fundamentalist ideology. During the investigation into the case, the police learnt about these three youths having links with the ISIS, a banned terror organisation.

Who will come to Shivamogga if peace eludes this city? Traders, hoteliers and shopkeepers in Shivamogga are in distress over repeated disturbances that have prompted the district administration to impose prohibitory orders, restricting business in the city. | Video Credit: G T Sathish & Prakash Hassan

IPS officer Jitendra Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Bhadravati division, filed the complaint with Shivamogga Rural police on September 19. In his complaint, the police officer alleged that the accused had links with the terror organisation and were in possession of explosives. They had plans to damage the sovereignty and integrity of India. He also suspects that the accused had burnt the national flag.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under the UAPA, and various sections of the IPC, and arrested the two persons while a search is under way for the third suspect.