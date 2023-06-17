ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga students stage Hugh Chesterman’s play ‘The Pie and the Tart’

June 17, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The students’ performance received a good response from the audience

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Kamala Nehru Memorial National College in Shivamogga staged Hugh Chesterman’s English play The Pie and the tart on June 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Students of Kamala Nehru Memorial National College in Shivamogga staged Hugh Chesterman’s play The Pie and the Tart in the college on June 14.

The play portrays the story of two starving vagabonds in Paris, who succeed in getting both a pie and a tart from a cake shop, rather mischievously.

The play was directed by Dr. H.S. Nagabhushan, principal of the college, and was performed by Sinchana U. Naik, Prajna Bhat, both final year BA students, and Shagupta Khannum and Sadika Parwin, second-year B.Com. students. Kavyashree D.M., a faculty member in the Department of English, directed the music for the play.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The way they delivered the dialogues, expressed their emotions, and used their body language kept the audience engaged. The performance was punctuated by a few rounds of applause from the audience.

Dr. H.S. Nagabhushan said, “Every year, we come up with one theatre production of an English play. These students, who are acting for the first time on stage, were a bit nervous initially. However, they have done a good job.”

Dr. P. Narayana, joint secretary of National Education Society, appreciated the students’ performance and also invited them to stage their play during the NES Habba.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US