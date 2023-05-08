ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga stands at 29 in performance list

May 08, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga secured the 29th position in the State by registering the pass percentage of 84.06in the SSLC examinations. Among the taluks, Tirthahalli stands first with 91.3% and Bhadravati stands in the last position with 76.79%.

Amit Shasthry H.S., a student of Prajna Bharathi English Medium School at Chittebailu in Tirthahalli taluk, has become the district topper by securing 624 out of 625. Pranamya R. of Saandeepani English Medium High School in Shivamogga, Nikitha S. of St. Dominic’s School in Bhadravati, Akshay M. Hegde of St. Joseph English Medium High School of Sagar, Sushanth S. and Siri M. of Government Junior College in Shikaripur, and Harshitha G.M. of Saandeepani English Medium School of Shivamogga secured 623 of 625.

In Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru district stands 17th in the State by registering a pass percentage of 89.69in the SSLC examinations. Chandana V. Prabhu of Highway English School in Kadur secured 623 out of 625 and emerged the topper in the district.

Sanmathi G.S. and Shivadath T.S., students of Jnana Bharathi Vidya Kendra in Managaru in Sringeri taluk and Yashaswini L.R. of Sri Adichunchanagiri High School in Chikkamagaluru stand second by securing 622. 

