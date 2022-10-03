Shivamogga SP transferred

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad has been transferred. He has not been shown a place. He will be replaced by G.K. Mithun Kumar, SP with CID.

Mr. Laxmi Prasad took charge as SP in Shivamogga on April 2, 2021. He has been transferred within days after Shivamogga police arrested two people on charges of having links with the banned ISIS. Following the arrests, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had congratulated the district police.

During his tenure of 18 months, he handled many critical situations in the district, including the protests over the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha, and clashes over the display of V.D.Savarkar’s portrait in the city. Mr. Laxmi Prasad took a tough stand on the consumption and sale of ganja in the district. He began booking cases against those who consumed drugs under the NDPS Act after subjecting the suspects to medical tests.