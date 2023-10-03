Shivamogga SP says city is calm and appeals to public not to spread unverified information

October 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

Stating that Shivamogga city is peaceful, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar has appealed to the public not to spread unverified information about incidents and create panic.

Interacting with presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, the officer said that both the victims and the accused were people from different communities.

“The houses that were attacked in the stone-pelting included those of Hindus, Muslims, and Christians. Similarly, all the accused are not from any one particular community. Criminals are just criminals. We have arrested those engaged in unlawful activities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP stated that the police arrested only those who were involved in the criminal activities. “No innocents have been arrested. Based on the video and photo evidence, we have arrested people. In fact, we have verified their role in the activities a couple of times before arresting anybody,” he said.

Reacting to reports in a section of the media that stated that outsiders arrived at Ragi Gudda locality in two vehicles and caused the violence, the SP said that the police did verify the video footage being circulated to suggest those reports.

“A few people from Nyamathi in Davangere district had come to the city on that day to witness the procession. The group included both Hindus and Muslims and they were friends. They visited Ragi Gudda locality, and they left the place as soon as they sensed some untoward incidents there,” he said.

On allegations of some people carrying weapons during the procession, the SP said that the police verified two video clips showing people carrying weapons.

“The objects seen in the videos are made of cardboard, not weapons. If there are any more videos to support such allegations, we will verify and take action,” he said.

Further, the SP said that a few people circulated false news that one person died in a police encounter in the city. “This is false and misleading news. Nobody has died in the city. We have booked a case suo motu against those spreading such fake news,” he said.

Replying to a question on the differences over displaying an objectionable cutout, the officer said that a portion of the cutout was objectionable.

“The organizers were informed to remove it. As there was a delay in rectifying it, the district administration covered it early in the day. This incident has nothing to do with the violence that occurred late in the evening,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT