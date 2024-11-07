 />
Shivamogga SP meets bank officials, instructs them on enhancing security systems in banks, ATM kiosks

During a visit to bank branches in Shivamogga, the SP said his officers noticed loopholes in the security arrangements

Published - November 07, 2024 03:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar has suggested bank officials enhance security apparatus in banks and ATM kiosks to avoid theft of valuables. He has given a deadline of 15 days to put the safety measures in place, stating that his officials will visit later to check if the banks complied with the instructions.

In a meeting with representatives of banks in Shivamogga on November 7, Mr. Mithun Kumar said that lack of security and alarm system in banks led to theft in recent times. Referring to the theft of gold worth several crores from a bank at Nyamathi in Davangere district, the officer said that the theft could have been avoided if the officials concerned had taken preventive measures.

During the visit to bank branches in Shivamogga, the SP said his officers noticed loopholes in the security arrangements. “In some branches, windows are so weak that miscreants can easily break them and enter the place. If there is any theft case due to the negligence of bank managers, they will also be named as accused in the cases,” he warned.

Listing the instructions, the SP said officers should replace the age-old alarm system.

“The banks should have motion censor lockers and an effective siren system. The officers concerned should get alerts if any person enters the area. Installing CCTV cameras alone is not enough. The officers should take enough care to place the storage system (DVR) such that it is not easily noticed by an outsider. Otherwise, thieves easily carry the evidence along with the valuables,” he said.

Mr. Mithun Kumar told officers to hire guards from certified agencies for security of banks and ATM kiosks.

“If some small branches cannot hire security guards, the officers can install advanced monitoring systems. We will also join hands by insisting on our night beat police visiting the banks regularly,” he added.

Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy and other officers were present at the meeting.

