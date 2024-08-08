Shivamogga SP asks owners of homestays, PGs and hostels to take measures necessary for safety of visitors, guests

Shivamogga

Shivamogga district Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar has instructed the owners of homestays to obtain mandatory permissions from the departments and take steps necessary for the safety of the guests.

He and other senior officers held a meeting of owners of homestays, paying guests, and private hostels in Shivamogga on Thursday. The owners were told to collect copies of the identity cards of the guests and maintain records of the visitors for at least five years. The establishments should have CCTV cameras with night vision capacity installed at vantage points and the facility to watch live streaming.

In the case of 20 or more people staying at the homestay or hostel, the owners should have security personnel hired from registered service providers. The police stations should cover the homestays, paying guests, and private hostels within their limits in the night beat. The owners were told to collect photo identity cards and complete details of those visiting from other states. With regard to ladies hostels, the Superintendent of Police said the owners should take extra care to ensure safety of the guests.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, Assitant Superintendent of Police Babu Anjaappa, Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh and other officers were present at the meeting.