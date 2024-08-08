GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga SP asks owners of homestays, PGs and hostels to take measures necessary for safety of visitors, guests

Updated - August 08, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar held a meeting with owners of homestays, paying guest facility centres and private hostels, in Shivamogga on Thursday.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar held a meeting with owners of homestays, paying guest facility centres and private hostels, in Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga

Shivamogga district Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar has instructed the owners of homestays to obtain mandatory permissions from the departments and take steps necessary for the safety of the guests.

He and other senior officers held a meeting of owners of homestays, paying guests, and private hostels in Shivamogga on Thursday. The owners were told to collect copies of the identity cards of the guests and maintain records of the visitors for at least five years. The establishments should have CCTV cameras with night vision capacity installed at vantage points and the facility to watch live streaming.

In the case of 20 or more people staying at the homestay or hostel, the owners should have security personnel hired from registered service providers. The police stations should cover the homestays, paying guests, and private hostels within their limits in the night beat. The owners were told to collect photo identity cards and complete details of those visiting from other states. With regard to ladies hostels, the Superintendent of Police said the owners should take extra care to ensure safety of the guests.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, Assitant Superintendent of Police Babu Anjaappa, Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh and other officers were present at the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.