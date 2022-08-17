Shivamogga returning to normality

BJP leader B.L. Santhosh and Minister K.S. Eshwarappa visit Prem Singh, who was stabbed after clashes erupted between two communities on Independence Day, at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga on August 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shivamogga is returning to normality after it witnessed clashes over the display of V.D. Savarkar’s portrait. Though there were no fresh incidents of violence on Wednesday, the deployment of police continues.

Schools and colleges were open. The movement of vehicles was normal. Business establishments were open in some places where there had been no incidents of violence. The police insisted that shops in the troubled area remain closed. Heavy deployment of policemen continued in Ameer Ahmed Circle, Gandhi Bazar and parts of the old city. The prohibitory orders are in force until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar told mediapersons that both Shivamogga city and Bhadravati town were peaceful on the day. There were no fresh incidents. The administration would take a decision on extending the prohibitory orders after reviewing the situation.

Prem Singh, 20, who was stabbed on Monday, is under treatment at McGann Hospital. BJP’s national organizing secretary B.L. Santosh, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA K.S. Eshwarappa and others visited the hospital and enquired about his condition.

Mr. Raghavendra told mediapersons that the government was making efforts to root out the forces that had been provoking violence. “The police are strong enough to bring the situation back to normal and arrest the accused within a short period. Earlier, the police used to take a long time to arrest the culprits,” he said.

He also expressed concern over businessmen and roadside shopkeepers, who could not conduct their business for the last two days. “The criminal acts committed by some vested interests have impacted the poor people,” he said.

The latest reports suggest that the assault reported in Bhadravati on Tuesday was owing to personal enmity between two individuals. The accused and victim were friends and had differences. Bhadravati MLA B.K. Sangameshwara accused the BJP leaders of giving the incident communal colour for political gains. He also challenged the BJP leaders to prove it was a communal issue.