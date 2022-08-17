Shivamogga returning to normality

No fresh incidents of violence on Wednesday

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 17, 2022 20:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader B.L. Santhosh and Minister K.S. Eshwarappa visit Prem Singh, who was stabbed after clashes erupted between two communities on Independence Day, at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga on August 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga is returning to normality after it witnessed clashes over the display of V.D. Savarkar’s portrait. Though there were no fresh incidents of violence on Wednesday, the deployment of police continues.

Schools and colleges were open. The movement of vehicles was normal. Business establishments were open in some places where there had been no incidents of violence. The police insisted that shops in the troubled area remain closed. Heavy deployment of policemen continued in Ameer Ahmed Circle, Gandhi Bazar and parts of the old city. The prohibitory orders are in force until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar told mediapersons that both Shivamogga city and Bhadravati town were peaceful on the day. There were no fresh incidents. The administration would take a decision on extending the prohibitory orders after reviewing the situation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prem Singh, 20, who was stabbed on Monday, is under treatment at McGann Hospital. BJP’s national organizing secretary B.L. Santosh, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA K.S. Eshwarappa and others visited the hospital and enquired about his condition.

Mr. Raghavendra told mediapersons that the government was making efforts to root out the forces that had been provoking violence. “The police are strong enough to bring the situation back to normal and arrest the accused within a short period. Earlier, the police used to take a long time to arrest the culprits,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also expressed concern over businessmen and roadside shopkeepers, who could not conduct their business for the last two days. “The criminal acts committed by some vested interests have impacted the poor people,” he said.

The latest reports suggest that the assault reported in Bhadravati on Tuesday was owing to personal enmity between two individuals. The accused and victim were friends and had differences. Bhadravati MLA B.K. Sangameshwara accused the BJP leaders of giving the incident communal colour for political gains. He also challenged the BJP leaders to prove it was a communal issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Hassan
crime
discrimination
civil unrest
unrest, conflicts and war
religious conflict
religion and belief
freedom of religion
religious books
history
death
universities and colleges
school

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app