Shivamogga reports 572 cases of COVID-19

27 January 2022 21:20 IST

Shivamogga district reported 572 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Thursday. The number of active cases increased to 2,709. Among them, 2,587 are under home isolation.

Of the fresh cases 123 were reported in Shivamogga taluk, 110 in Bhadravati taluk, 57 in Tirthahalli, 73 in Shikaripura, 101 in Sagar taluk, 30 in Hosanagar, 50 in Sorab and 28 more patients were from other districts.

