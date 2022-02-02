Shivamogga reports 548 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Shivamogga reported 548 fresh cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Wednesday. Of the total 2,617 active cases 2,513 are in home isolation. With four more deaths on the day, the number of deaths due to the infection in the district increased to 1,094.

Of the fresh cases, 147 were reported in Shivamogga, 68 in Bhadravati, 49 in Tirthahalli, 103 in Shikaripur, 57 in Sagar, 37 in Hosanagar, 76 in Sorab and 11 more were from other districts.

Hassan reported 565 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Since the outbreak of the pandemic 1,40,952 people have been infected in the district. Of them, 1,35,225 have recovered so far. As many as 4,313 people are under treatment and among them 12 are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases 29 were reported in Alur, 138 in Arkalgud, 55 in Arsikere, 69 in Belur, 79 in Channarayapatna, 138 in Hassan, 33 in Holenarsipur and 24 were reported in Sakleshpur taluk.