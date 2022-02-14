Shivamogga reports 53 fresh cases

Shivamogga district reported 53 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Of the total 647 active cases, 603 are in home isolation. As many as 95 people were discharged on the day.

Among the fresh cases, nine each were reported in Shivamogga and Bhadravati, 13 in Tirthahalli, six each in Shikaripura and Sagar, two in Hosanagar, five in Sorab and three more patients were from other districts.

Hassan reported 35 fresh cases of infection on the day. Of the total 586 active cases, seven people are in the intensive care unit. Among the fresh cases, 10 were reported in Arkalgud, one each in Alur and Arsikere, six in Belur, five in Channarayapatna, nine in Hassan and three more were reported in Holenarasipur taluk.