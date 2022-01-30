Shivamogga reports 490 new cases

Hassan

Shivamogga district reported 490 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the district is 2,633, and among them 2,529 are in home isolation. As many as 361 infected people recovered on the day.

Of the fresh cases 168 were reported in Shivamogga taluk, 85 in Bhadravathi, 34 in Tirthahalli, 70 in Shikaripur, 57 in Sagar, 34 in Hosanagar, 29 in Soraba, and 13 more cases were from other districts.

