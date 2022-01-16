Shivamogga reports 366 cases

Hassan

16 January 2022 20:34 IST

Shivamogga reported 366 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, increasing the total active cases to 1,335. Of the active cases 1,196 are under home isolation.

Of the fresh cases, 161 were reported in Shivamogga taluk, 98 in Bhadravathi, 16 in Thirthahalli, five in Shikaripura, 49 in Sagar, 23 in Hosanagar, eight in Soraba and six more in other districts.

There were no deaths due to COVID-19 on the day. Since the outbreak of the pandemic 1,072 people have died in the district.

