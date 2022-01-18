Shivamogga reports 260 new COVID-19 cases

Hassan

18 January 2022 22:25 IST

Shivamogga district reported 260 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the total active cases to 1,611. One person died, increasing the total deaths to 1,073.

Among the infected 1,467 are in home isolation, 40 are in private hospitals, 30 are in dedicated COVID health centre, 55 people have been isolated at designated COVID hospitals and 19 are in triage centres.

Of the fresh cases 131 were reported in Shivamogga, 48 in Bhadravathi, 17 each in Thirthahalli, Shikaripura, 26 in Sagar, five in Hosanagar, four in Soraba, and 12 cases were from other districts.