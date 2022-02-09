Shivamogga reports 234 COVID-19 cases

Shivamogga reported 234 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to the infection on Wednesday. Of the total 1,285 active cases, 1,216 are in home isolation. As many as 368 people recovered from infection on the day. So far 1,103 people have died in the district.

Of the fresh cases, 44 were reported in Shivamogga, 36 in Bhadravati, 23 in Tirthahalli, 39 in Shikaripura, 34 in Sagar, 29 in Hosanagar, 22 in Sorab and seven more people from other districts.

Hassan reported 160 fresh cases and one death on the day. With that, the total number of deaths due to infection in the district increased to 1,419. Of the total 1,506 active cases, 13 people are under treatment in the intensive care unit. Among the fresh cases eight were in Alur, 33 in Arkalgud, 10 in Arsikere, 13 in Belur, 28 in Channarayapatna, 39 in Hassan, nine in Holenarsipur, 17 in Sakleshpur and three more were from other districts.