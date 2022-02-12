Karnataka

Shivamogga reports 170 fresh cases of COVID-19

Shivamogga reported 170 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Saturday. Of the total number of 713 active cases, 667 people are under home isolation. So far 1,105 people have died due to the infection in the district.

Among the fresh cases 34 were reported in Shivamogga, 26 each in Bhadravati and Tirthahalli, 16 in Shikaripur, 17 in Sagar, 20 in Hosanagar, 25 in Sorab and six more people were from other districts.

Hassan reported 60 fresh cases on Saturday. Of them 11 were in Hassan taluk, one in Alur, eight in Arkalgud, seven each in Arsikere and Belur, four in Channarayaptna and 12 cases were reported in Sakleshpur taluk. So far 1,420 people died in the district. Of the total 674 active cases, 10 are in the intensive care unit.


