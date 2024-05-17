ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga receives rains with thunderstorm on Friday

Published - May 17, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga city and many parts of the district received moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightening on Friday evening.

As the heavy downpour continued for a couple of hours, normal life was badly affected. Those who were returning home after office hours faced difficulty. Motorists had a tough time, as many roads were inundated. Those who were riding two-wheelers had to stop their vehicles.

The residents opted to remain indoors as there were repeated lightning and thunderstorms. The meteorological department’s forecasts predict thunderstorms with gusty winds for the next three days in Shivamogga.

