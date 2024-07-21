Shivamogga received 57% excess rainfall in July

Shivamogga district has received 57% of excess rainfall since July, resulting in landslips, flooding of several areas and many houses collapsed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The normal rainfall expected this month up to July 21 was 529 mm. However, the actual rainfall received in this period was 831 mm. This led to complete damage to seven houses and partial damage to 130 houses in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurudatta Hegade said “Since June 1, three people have died due to rain-related incidents. The government had already granted relief of ₹5 lakh each to the relatives of the two. So far, six cattle have died due to rains. The government had released ₹1.2 lakh each to families of four houses that were damaged completely. Similarly, for the partially damaged houses, relief had been granted to 15 houses.”]

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company has reported damage to 767 electric poles and 16 transformers due to rains. “As many as 143 school buildings, 118 Anganwadi centres and nine health centres suffered damage due to the rain. Besides that, 110 bridges, 421 km of rural roads, 42 km of district major roads and 24.92 km of State Highways had been damaged. Similarly, 64 tanks had been damaged,” the DC said.

The landslips were reported in Vittal Nagar of Melina Kuruvalli gram panchayat of Tirthahalli taluk. The retaining wall constructed as part of the Highway was damaged. The movement of heavy vehicles on the Agumbe ghat of Tirthahalli-Malpe (NH 169A) has been stopped as there are chances of landslips due to rains.

The Tunga reservoir at Gajanur has been full to the brim and excess rainwater is being released through the crest gates. The release of water from the dam is expected to cause flooding in parts of Venkateshwara Nagar, New Mandli, Gandhi Nagar, Imam Bada, Vidya Nagara, and other areas in Shivamogga city.

The officers have identified 103 places to set up care centres to provide shelter for the rain-hit people. A centre in Shivamogga and another Mandagalale in Talaguppa Hobli of Sagar Taluk have been opened. “Disaster management teams have been constituted at village level. The officers of the Fire and Emergency Services have been instructed to keep equipment necessary ready,” the DC said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.