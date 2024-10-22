Shivamogga Rangayana to hold ‘Nataka Avalokana Karyagara’ from October 24

Shivamogga Rangayana, a theatre institute of Karnataka government in Shivamogga, has organised a three-day theatre appreciation workshop - Nataka Avalokana Karyagara - beginning October 24.

Rangayana director Prasanna D. Sagar, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, said that around 30 college students would take part in the workshop, in which experts would conduct sessions on different stages involved in theatre production and the way the theatre production could be reviewed. The workshop had been organised to encourage college students to watch plays and develop skills to review theatre productions.

Theatre director Nataraj Honnavalli, professor of English T. Avinash, journalist Preethi Nagaraj, theatre personality Iqbal Ahmed, and others will hold sessions. Meti Mallikarjun, professor of linguistics, will be the director of the workshop. G.R. Lava of Sahyadri Kala Tanda, is the coordinator.

A.C. Shylaja, administrator of Rangayana Shivamogga, was also present.