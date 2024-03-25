Shivamogga Rangayana summer camp for children

March 25, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Rangayana will conduct a summer camp for children at Suvarna Samskruthi Bhavana in Shivamogga between April 12 and May 1. Children who are aged between 8 and 14 can participate in the camp.

A press release issued by Shivamogga Rangayana on Monday, said that the participants will be exposed to numerous art forms and engaged in various activities during the camp. The activities include story-telling, unravelling miracles, horse riding, drama, mime, mask-making, drawing, and many more. The students will be engaged in theatre activities, and they will exhibit their performances on May 2 and 3.

The camp is restricted to 150 students, and enrollment will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Resource persons, who have expertise in the fields of art and theatre, will train students. Those interested can get application forms at Shivamogga Rangayana starting April 2. The fee for camp is ₹1,500. For further details, call 08182-256353.

