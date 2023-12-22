ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Rangayana invites applications for theatre workshop

December 22, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Rangayana has invited applications from artists interested in participating in a theatre workshop. An expert theatre director will conduct the workshop.

In a press release issued here on Friday, Rangayana Shivamogga said the participants would be involved in fresh theatre productions, and the plays would be staged at different places in the State. The workshop would last for 20 days in January 2024.

Those aged between 20 and 40 can apply. They get an honorarium of ₹12,000. Only 12 candidates will be selected. Interested people can submit their applications along with bio-data to the Administrative Officer, Rangayana, Ashoka Nagar, Shivamogga. The last day to submit applications is January 5, 2024.

