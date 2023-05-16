ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Rangayana director Sandesh Javali resigns

May 16, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

Sandesh Javali had been appointed by the BJP government in 2019

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Sandesh Javali who resigned as director of the Rangayana in Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sandesh Javali has resigned as director of Rangayana in Shivamogga. He was appointed director of the theatre repertory in 2019. He took charge as director on January 3, 2020.

Rangayana, a State-run institution, is a professional theatre repertory, a national-level theatre training institute, and a documentation centre for the theatre arts.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on May 16, Mr. Javali said he was happy with the work he could do as the director. “I have worked with honesty and commitment, and handled my responsibilities in a transparent manner,” he said.

During his tenure, he said, the activities conducted at Rangayana increased the number of visitors. The week-end theatre shows Chinnarondige Shivamogga Rangayana, Jeevanmukhi Mahila Rangotsava, and Dasara Rangotsava were some of the programmes hosted by Rangayana during his tenure that attracted a good number of theatre-lovers.

He thanked the staff and members of Ranga Samaja for their cooperation. He also thanked the elected representatives of Shivamogga district for their support.

