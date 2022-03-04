Karnataka

Shivamogga: Prohibitory orders relaxed

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has relaxed prohibitory orders imposed following the violence last week.

A communication from the Deputy Commissioner’s office also said liquor shops would be closed at 7 p.m.

The district administration had clamped prohibitory orders following the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha on February 20. Schools and colleges remained closed for a week. Since Monday, the prohibitory orders were in place during the night.


