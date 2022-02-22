Shivamogga prison official transferred on allegations of assaulting inmates

The issue came to light after People's Lawyers Guild filed a complaint before the Principal District and Sessions Judge alleging that the Jail Superintendent and his staff had assaulted over 200 inmates

The issue came to light after People's Lawyers Guild filed a complaint before the Principal District and Sessions Judge alleging that the Jail Superintendent and his staff had assaulted over 200 inmates

The Superintendent of the Central Prison in Shivamogga has been transferred following allegations of assaulting the inmates. Four inmates have filed complaints against the superintendent and his colleagues.

DG (Prisons) Dr. Alok Mohan issued the order transferring Mahesh Kumar Jigani on February 21. He is being replaced by P. Mahadeva Naik, Superintendent at Kalaburagi Central Prison. Mahesh Kumar has been sent back to Mysuru, where he was posted earlier with additional charge of Shivamogga prison.

Tunga Nagar police have registered complaints against Mahesh Kumar and 13 of his colleagues based on a complaint filed by inmates.

Rangaswamy, an undertrial, in his complaint, alleged that the officers, in an inebriated condition, assaulted the inmates while they were asleep on February 12.

The issue came to light after People's Lawyers Guild, a lawyers' forum in Shivamogga, filed a complaint on February 17 before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, alleging that the Jail Superintendent and his staff had assaulted over 200 inmates, including undertrials, in Sharavati Block.

The judge and senior officers of the district administration visited the prison on February 20 and enquired about the complaints. Later, the inmates were sent for a medical examination. Many are said to have suffered bone fracture in the assault.

K.P. Sripal, member of the guild, said the forum got information about the assault from a technician who had gone inside the prison to render his services. Inmates had sent a chit through him narrating their ordeal.

The guild alleged that prison staff snatched cash from inmates who were not allowed to inform the judge during hearings via video conference.